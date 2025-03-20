Uganda: FDC's Prodigal Sons Struggling for Relevance Ahead of 2026 Elections

Several politicians who split from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to form new political parties continue to fight for a foothold in Uganda's dynamic political scene.

While some have faded into obscurity, others are determinedly pushing forward, convinced that they are on the right path.

Despite their optimism, parties such as the Federal Alliance (FA), the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), and the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) have ruled out any chance of reconciliation with the FDC.

However, political analysts argue that unless these factions come together, their political influence remains uncertain.

Federal Alliance's Resurgence

The recent by-election in Kawempe North gave the Federal Alliance an unexpected boost, reviving a party that had been dormant since its founder, Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, left to join the government and later became the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

For over a decade, the departure of Kamya left the party struggling, but the recent election has reignited hope within the FA ranks.

"We acknowledge that Kamya's exit severely crippled our party, but we are back and ready to take our place in Uganda's political landscape," said John Bosco Mugasira, secretary-general of the Federal Alliance.

"The momentum is building, and we are committed to regaining political space."

The party's return is seen as a fresh attempt to position itself ahead of the 2026 general elections.

ANT Building from the Ground Up

Following in the footsteps of the FA, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), another splinter group from the FDC, claims to be building grassroots structures with an eye on the 2026 elections.

"While others may doubt our progress, we are focused on strengthening our grassroots presence and uniting like-minded Ugandans who believe in change," said an ANT official during a recent event.

The Struggles of PFF

Meanwhile, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), a third offshoot of FDC, is still battling to establish itself as a formidable political force.

Despite having yet to complete its registration process with the Electoral Commission, the PFF remains optimistic about its potential.

"We are laying the groundwork for a powerful force in Uganda's political future, and we believe in our mission to bring about change," said Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, PFF's spokesperson.

Analyst Weighs In

Despite the optimism expressed by these splinter parties, political analyst Professor Rogers Barigayomwe is more cautious.

He argues that without significant ideological renewal and unity, the breakaway factions may struggle to become serious contenders in the 2026 elections.

"Many of these parties remain fragmented, and without a strong ideological base or a unified approach, they risk fading into irrelevance. They need to reconcile their differences and present a united front to have a real chance in the next election," said Professor Barigayomwe.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, the fate of these breakaway parties remains uncertain.

Will the Federal Alliance, ANT, and PFF succeed in regaining political relevance, or will they fade into the background as mere footnotes in the country's political history? Time will tell, but one thing is clear: without unity, their chances of success remain uncertain.

Barigayomwe succinctly put it: "Reunite or fade away."