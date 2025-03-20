Ethiopian Trade Delegation Seeks Expanded Market Access in Key Talks With U.S., EU Amid Push for WTO Accession

19 March 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A delegation led by Kassahun Gofe (PhD), Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, conducted bilateral market access negotiations with a U.S. delegation.

The Ethiopian negotiating delegation, including Eyob Tekalign (PhD), state minister for finance, is in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 5th World Trade Organization Working Group Summit.

"Appropriate explanations and answers were provided to the questions raised by the U.S. regarding market opportunities in services, agriculture, and other products, with a view to expanding future market opportunities," stated Kassahun in a social media post.

The minister also noted, "A common understanding was reached on how to strengthen trade relations between the two countries in a principle-based manner."

This week, the Ethiopian delegation also held discussions with representatives from the European Union on trade matters, according to state media.

Last month, Kassahun announced that Ethiopia is working to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2026.

"We are creating a roadmap to enable Ethiopia's accession to the WTO at the Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in 2026," the minister said. He also added that they are preparing for the fifth accession meeting.

The trade meeting between the U.S. and Ethiopia comes as the East African nation continues its efforts to rejoin the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which have so far been unsuccessful.

Ethiopia was excluded from AGOA due to the brutal two-year conflict in the Tigray region and the resulting human rights violations. Despite repeated efforts to regain eligibility, Ethiopia has not yet succeeded, marking a setback in its attempt to rejoin the trade initiative.

In November 2021, former U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order removing Ethiopia from AGOA following the escalation of the war, which began in November 2020 and led to "gross violations of internationally recognized human rights."

Before its exclusion, Ethiopia had exported goods worth $400 million annually to the United States under the AGOA initiative.

