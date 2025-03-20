East Africa: Geopolitical Prize of the Horn - Why U.S. Recognition of Somaliland Matters

Addis Abeba — The Horn of Africa in recent years has emerged as a theater of growing geopolitical competition, as world great powers are rushing to entrench their interests in a region that is so vital to world security as well as economic stability. As the area struggles with instability, terrorism, and proxy competitions for sway, the US recognition of Somaliland provides a welcome chance to reshape the geopolitical realities within the Horn of Africa, with enormous strategic, economic, and security benefits.

Somaliland, which gained independence in 1991, has experienced comparative political stability and democratic rule, as compared to its neighbor Somalia, which is still plagued by violence, insecurity, and a weak central government. For the United States, the recognition of Somaliland not only converges with wider strategic interests in the region but also provides pragmatic advantages that would, in turn, increase its influence in East Africa and the world at large.

The strongest argument for United States recognition of Somaliland may be its strategic position at the intersection of vital maritime trade routes. Berbera Port, which is on the Gulf of Aden, has direct access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a significant maritime chokepoint that joins the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. This shipping lane is critical to international commerce, including oil exports, and is a main artery for commerce flowing between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The U.S. has had a longstanding interest in the safety of international shipping lanes, especially with increasing threats from regional powers, such as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, that have targeted vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A Berbera base would offer a forward presence to defend and monitor these vital maritime corridors. It would allow the United States to take a more active role in guaranteeing the free flow of commerce, discouraging adversary powers from menacing them, and enhancing maritime security in one of the most important areas of the globe.

Counterterrorism, Regional Security

Along with enhancing maritime security, a Berbera military presence would also bring substantial counterterrorism benefits. Due to Somaliland's geographic proximity to Somalia, where al-Shabaab still threatens regional stability, a U.S. military base in Berbera could be used as a launch point for precision counterterror operations. The forward operating base would add to U.S. quick response capability to emerging threats, providing invaluable support in the struggle against extremism in the Horn of Africa.

Aside from security and military interest, Somaliland is replete with untapped natural resources, which also translates to immense economic opportunities for both Somaliland and the U.S. Somaliland's vast oil and natural gas reserves have already been the subject of interest by foreign investors, with American oil companies well placed to take a leading role in the exploration and exploitation of the same. Since the world is prioritizing energy security and diversification, access to Somaliland's natural resources would enhance U.S. energy interests and be a stable source of energy supplies.

Other than this, Somaliland has an abundance of rare earth minerals crucial to the tech and defense industries. As worldwide demand for these materials increases, especially for application in green technology and high-technology production, access to Somaliland's rare earth resources would be a giant benefit to U.S. industry. By recognizing Somaliland, not only would the U.S. have access to these precious resources, but it would also be at the head of the line in securing supply chains for critical minerals.

Countering China's Influence

Within the expansive scope of East African geopolitics, China's increasing presence represents a challenge to American strategic interests in the region. China, via its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has massively invested in infrastructure development and has acquired a military presence within Djibouti, its initial foreign military base. China's expanding influence has the potential to reorganize the regional political and economic order in manners that could circumscribe the U.S.'s power projection capabilities.

Somaliland recognition would enable the U.S. to offset China's expanding influence in East Africa. Through close relations with Somaliland, the U.S. would forestall China's monopoly of strategic infrastructure and seaborne trade routes in the region. An American presence in Berbera would also guarantee that the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is not exposed to Chinese military expansion, aiding U.S. efforts to implement a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In addition, the increasing threat from Iranian-supported Houthis in Yemen also highlights the necessity of an American presence in Somaliland. The Houthis' missile strikes on ships and their destabilizing influence in the region have created a dangerous security situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A U.S. military base in Berbera would offer an important line of defense against these threats by enabling the U.S. to limit Houthi movement in the region and block further destabilization of the region.

More broadly, U.S. recognition of Somaliland would be an unequivocal move towards advancing stability and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa. While Somalia continues to grapple with fighting terrorism, corruption, and political instability, Somaliland has put in place a working democracy with periodic free and fair elections. The nation's ability to ensure peace and stability amidst a region ravaged by war and instability is an example to other nations in the Horn of Africa.

Recognition of Somaliland would be a strong message of encouragement for democratic principles, peace, and self-determination in a region where such principles are by and large derided. It would also be inspirational to the region, showing that democracy and stability are possible, even under overwhelming adversity. Somaliland is in many respects an island of stability in a volatile region, and American recognition would solidify the nation's position as a valuable partner for peace and security.

Legal, Historical Basis for Recognition

Somaliland's legal and historical claim to recognition is also evident. A former British protectorate until 1960, Somaliland became independent and formed a union with Somalia that was never ratified by Somalia's parliament. In the 1990s, following the disintegration of Somalia's central government, Somaliland once more declared independence. Somaliland's de facto statehood was recognized by the African Union in 2005, which consolidates its claim to recognition.

U.S. recognition of Somaliland would also be in accordance with international principles, specifically the principles of self-determination and respect for sovereignty. By recognizing Somaliland's sovereignty, the U.S. would be affirming a stable, democratic state that is dedicated to peace, security, and regional collaboration.

In sum, recognition of Somaliland by the United States is a strategic imperative presenting overwhelming military, economic, and geopolitical benefits. From protecting key maritime trade routes to gaining access to natural resources and balancing the influence of competing powers, Somaliland offers the U.S. a chance to expand its footprint in the Horn of Africa.

With the region increasingly threatened by security risks, Somaliland's stability offers a safe and democratic ally to the U.S. The moment has arrived for the United States to take the step to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign nation, solidifying a partnership that will be part of the broader stability and peace of the Horn of Africa and the world at large. AS

Adam Daud Ahmed is a political security Analyst in the Horn of Africa.