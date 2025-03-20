Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Vow to Further Strengthening Economic Relations

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos met with Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereiji to discuss shared bilateral and regional issues.

On the occasion, both sides capitalized on ways of further strengthening the economic relations between the two countries.

In their discussions on regional matters, Sudan in particular, FM Gedion reiterated the fact that Ethiopia champions a neutral stance and supports efforts to find a solution to the problems faced by Sudan as a neighbouring and sisterly country.

On his part, Vice Foreign Minister El Khereiji said his country will work with all parties concerned to end the crisis in Sudan.

In a related development, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mesganu Arga discussed with his Saudi counterpart ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, joint efforts to combat human trafficking, and other bilateral and regional issues.

Ambassador Mesganu called on Saudi companies to invest in Ethiopia, as the ongoing macroeconomic reforms in the country have created favorable investment opportunities.

His Saudi counterpart, El Khereiji, for his part, said that his country is committed to working with Ethiopia in the agriculture, mining, tourism, and technology sectors.

Ambassador Mesganu expressed his desire to work closely with Riyadh to prevent human trafficking, as the Ethiopian government considers it a security threat.