Ethiopia: UNHCR Praises Ethiopia for Its Generosity, Accommodating Millions of Refugees

Addis Ababa, — Deputy Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Margaret Atieno Ethiopia has been very generous, hospitable, and progressive in the way that the country has accommodated refugees.

Ethiopia has currently over 1 million refugees who are seeking protection in the country, remaining one of the largest refugee and asylum seekers hosting countries in Africa.

Approached by ENA, Atieno noted that the government has provided protection for these individuals for a very long time.

"I would say that to a large extent, Ethiopia has been very generous, very hospitable, and also very progressive in the way that they have accommodated refugees" she stated.

The country has been actively implementing laws and policies designed to create a supportive environment for the refugees, the deputy representative added.

She further explained that UNHCR provides support in terms of working with the government on the policy, and services in the refugee hosting areas, that also includes the host community.

Atieno commended the Ethiopian government for its diligent work in offering refugees comprehensive protection and support services.

"There's a lot of wonderful stories to be told. I think just the practice of opening up the borders, opening the doors, and letting people who are seeking asylum, who are fleeing and for their safety. That is the most important thing that Ethiopia has been able to open the doors," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Human Rights Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Atieno emphasized that over fifty percent of refugees in Ethiopia are women and children, underscoring the vulnerability of these groups within the broader refugee population.

"They come with a lot of needs. First of all, they come with a lot of trauma, because they've suffered conflict and the host community, the government has received them and provided them shelter."

According to the deputy representative, Ethiopia has also made very hospitable policies regarding refugees and asylum seekers in the East African nation.

She also said the importance of registration and documentation for refugees, which are critical for ensuring their legal status, access to essential services, and protection under international law.

Recalling the presence of many unregistered refugees worldwide, she lauded the Ethiopian government's initiatives to help refugees obtain identity cards, recognizing these efforts as deserving of international recognition.

These measures are imperatives to ensuring that refugees can fully access and enjoy their fundamental human rights, she elaborated.

Atieno also acknowledged the positive and welcoming attitude of Ethiopian communities in areas where refugees are settled, stating the significant role local residents would play in improving the lives of displaced individuals.

According to the deputy representative, she noted that the UNHCR continues to provide critical support to the Ethiopian government to enhance the protection and assistance services offered to refugees within the country.