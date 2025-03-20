Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways Sign Joint Business Agreement

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways have concluded a joint business agreement in Addis Ababa today.

The agreement includes a comprehensive codeshare arrangement and the launch of new direct flights between Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi, it was learned.

Ethiopian Airlines will commence flights to Abu Dhabi on July 15, while Etihad Airways will begin daily flights to Addis Ababa on October 1.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Board Chairman Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa and Etihad Airways Board Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa were present at the signing ceremony.

CEOs of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mesfin Tasew, and Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves signed the agreement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ethiopian Airlines Group Board Chairman Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa emphasized the agreement's role in elevating the relationship between Ethiopia and the UAE, highlighting the deep-rooted brotherhood between the two nations.

He noted the importance of mutual benefit, ensuring a win-win scenario for both airlines.

On his part, Etihad Airways Board Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said Ethiopian Airlines is " a Gold Standard " in the aviation industry.

He praised the agility and cultural integrity of the Ethiopian Airlines team, expressing optimism for future collaborations.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew described the agreement as historic, noting that it signifies the beginning of a strategic partnership.

He cited the agreement as the first joint venture for Ethiopian Airlines, thus demonstrating the value placed on the relationship with Etihad Airways.

The partnership will facilitate network expansion and contribute to regional aviation growth, the CEO added.

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves attributed the rapid progress of the partnership to the shared values and exceptional teams of both airlines.

He stressed the commitment of the partners to delivering world-class service and ensuring mutual value creation.

The agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways aims to provide customers with seamless travel options, enhanced flexibility, and premium services.

It also seeks to boost economic and trade growth by facilitating efficient cargo transport and strengthening supply chains between Ethiopia and the UAE.