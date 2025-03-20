Angolan Govt Launches Tender for Operation of Cabinda, Soyo Maritime and River Terminals

Soyo — A public tender for the concession to operate port services at the Maritime Passenger and Cargo Terminals at the Port of Cabinda and the River Terminal at the Port of Soyo was launched this Wednesday in the city of Soyo, Zaire Province, by the Ministry of Transport.

The ceremony was presided over by the Secretary of State for Civil Aviation, Maritime and Ports, Rui Carreira, and is part of Presidential Decree 210/23 of August 29, which aims to strengthen regional logistics, improve mobility and boost the country's economic growth.

It authorizes the opening of the public tender to award the concession contracts for the management, operation and maintenance of these terminals for a period of 20 years.

The public tender has 40 working days from the publication of the announcement for investors interested in developing and optimizing the operation of these public assets to submit their bids.

The Angolan government has said it believes that Cabinda and Soyo, in conjunction with Luanda, the country's capital, and ports in neighboring countries (the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville), are central hubs for maritime and river trade in the northern region, linking cities, populations and companies in various sectors, including oil.

About the Soyo River Terminal

The river terminal, which will be operational in 2022, has a capacity of four catamarans at a time, three embarkation and disembarkation ramps, a restaurant, 12 shops, two ticket offices, two warehouses for products and the same number of containers for cargo.

The Soyo River Terminal, with a capacity of 150 passengers, covers an area of 30,000 square meters and is located in the Marinha neighborhood, on the banks of one of the Zaire River canals, with a depth between 5 and 9 meters and a 200-meter quay.

It is equipped with a land/ship communication system, video surveillance and a water treatment system.

Cabinda Maritime Terminal

This infrastructure, designed to facilitate the mobility of passengers from Cabinda to the rest of the country by catamaran, has a protocol area, a boarding lounge for 150 passengers and the same number for the disembarkation area.

It also has a VIP lounge, luggage areas, a technical area, toilets and elevators to access all areas, among other facilities. PMV/JL/DAN/AMP