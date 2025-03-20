South Africa: City Power Hit by Multimillion-Rand Fraud - South African News Briefs - March 20, 2025

Johannesburg City Power Hit by Multimillion-Rand Fraud

Johannesburg City Power has reported significant financial losses due to widespread fraud, with 15 employees facing disciplinary action for their involvement in a multimillion-rand scheme to defraud the utility, reports EWN. City Power recently received a scathing report from the Auditor General (AG) that found weak internal controls in the organization, leading to billions in irregular expenditure. An investigation revealed that contractors submitted fraudulent, duplicate, and inflated invoices, prompting City Power to freeze payments to these contractors pending further analysis. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says payments to the contractors have been frozen pending a deeper analysis of their dealings with the entity.

Durban Restaurants Suffer Economic Fallout



Umhlanga, Durban's upscale hub for dining and nightlife, is experiencing a shift as numerous restaurants, including iconic names, have closed in recent months due to high rentals, rising operating costs, and the economic fallout from load shedding, reports IOL. The restaurant industry, which contributes over R6 billion to the economy and supports millions of jobs, is under immense pressure, with Durban particularly hard-hit compared to other cities. Challenges such as beach closures, water restrictions, and constrained consumer spending have further strained the sector, impacting both small businesses and national franchises like Famous Brands, which has closed 41 outlets nationwide. Despite these setbacks, Durban's resilience offers hope for recovery, with efforts from organizations like the Restaurant Association of South Africa and the Durban Chamber of Commerce aiming to revive the industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Govt Targets 5 Million TB Tests Annually

The government aims to test five million people annually for Tuberculosis (TB) to curb new infections and reduce TB-related deaths, as part of the End TB campaign launched ahead of World TB Day on 24 March, reports SABC News. TB remains a leading cause of death globally and is the top cause of mortality among South African men, with 270,000 new cases and 56,000 deaths recorded in 2023, 54% of which were among people living with HIV. Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi said that there is a need for widespread testing, particularly among high-risk groups such as families of TB patients, HIV-positive individuals, and communities with limited healthcare access. The campaign also addresses the challenge of asymptomatic TB cases, which account for 58% of infections and contribute to unknowing transmission.

More South African news