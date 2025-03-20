Namibia: Heavy Rainfall Reported Throughout Namibia, With More Expected to Follow

Parts of Namibia have been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past day, with the trend expected to continue, especially for the north-west and central-north regions.

Namibia Meteorological Service chief forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi warns of continuing heavy showers and potential flooding.

"Over the past 24 hours, there was a lot of rain over the north-west, Kunene and Erongo regions, where places reported more than 40 to 60mm," he says.

Meanwhile, areas around Etosha and Ondangwa have reported over 50mm, extending as far as Grootfontein and parts of Otjiwarongo. Rain has also been reported in the Khomas region and in the south, around Maltahöhe and even Keetmanshoop.

"This situation will result in localised flooding over most parts of the regions, except over the extreme north-east: Kavango East and West, and Zambezi regions," he warns.

The rainfall is expected to become more moderate over the weekend.