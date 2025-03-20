Namibia: Heavy Rainfall Reported Throughout Namibia, With More Expected to Follow

19 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Parts of Namibia have been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past day, with the trend expected to continue, especially for the north-west and central-north regions.

Namibia Meteorological Service chief forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi warns of continuing heavy showers and potential flooding.

"Over the past 24 hours, there was a lot of rain over the north-west, Kunene and Erongo regions, where places reported more than 40 to 60mm," he says.

Meanwhile, areas around Etosha and Ondangwa have reported over 50mm, extending as far as Grootfontein and parts of Otjiwarongo. Rain has also been reported in the Khomas region and in the south, around Maltahöhe and even Keetmanshoop.

"This situation will result in localised flooding over most parts of the regions, except over the extreme north-east: Kavango East and West, and Zambezi regions," he warns.

The rainfall is expected to become more moderate over the weekend.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.