Uganda: Prisons Officers Embark On Study Tour of Key Govt Institutions

Participants of the Prisons Intermediate Command and Staff Course have undertaken a study tour of key government installations, gaining valuable insights into healthcare and agriculture.

The visit aimed to broaden their knowledge and enhance their capacity to address challenges within the correctional service.

The day commenced with a visit to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where officers explored the facility's healthcare services, emergency response systems, and patient care management.

Given their role in overseeing the well-being of both inmates and staff, this exposure will aid them in strengthening healthcare services within Uganda's correctional facilities.

The delegation then proceeded to the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) at Namulonge, home to the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI) and National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI).

At NARO, participants learned about cutting-edge agricultural research, livestock management, and crop development.

With prisons increasingly focusing on food self-sufficiency and vocational training for inmates, the acquired knowledge will help officers implement sustainable farming programs within prison facilities.

Through such study tours, the officers can develop innovative strategies to improve service delivery, ensuring that correctional institutions contribute to rehabilitation, food security, and improved healthcare management.