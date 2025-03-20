Uganda: Museveni Urges Bunyoro to Prioritise Free Education

President Museveni has called on the people of Bunyoro to fully embrace free education in government schools, emphasizing that high school fees continue to hinder children from poor families from advancing academically.

In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Museveni challenged local leaders and parents to ensure that children complete their education, warning that without addressing school dropout rates, local students may not benefit from the upcoming Bunyoro University.

"My question to the people of Bunyoro is, how will you ensure that your children get into this university if we do not collectively tackle the issue of school fees charges? Insist on free education for children in government schools and implement it," the president stated.

Museveni reaffirmed that wealthy families can afford private schools, but poor households must demand and utilize free education in government institutions to break the cycle of poverty.

Uganda's Universal Primary Education (UPE) program, introduced in 1997, was a landmark policy aimed at providing free primary education to all children, particularly benefiting rural and underprivileged families.

Since its implementation, UPE has significantly increased school enrollment, enabling children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access formal education.

Despite these gains, challenges such as hidden fees, lack of enforcement of free education policies, and poverty-driven dropouts continue to undermine the program's effectiveness.

Museveni's latest remarks highlight the need for strict implementation of UPE and Universal Secondary Education (USE) to ensure that children complete their studies and qualify for higher learning institutions like the upcoming Bunyoro University.

The president's call comes amid broader government efforts to improve education infrastructure, increase teacher salaries, and enhance vocational training to equip Ugandan youth with marketable skills.