Kenya: Raila Urges Trump to Rethink 'Crippling' USAID in a Meeting With Dillard

20 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the United States government to reverse its decision to freeze foreign aid, warning that the move will have devastating consequences for vulnerable communities in Kenya that rely on USAID funding for healthcare and essential services.

In a statement on Wednesday, after hosting US Ambassador to Kenya Marc Dillard, Chargé d'Affaires, Odinga expressed deep concern over the crippling impact of the funding cuts on humanitarian efforts in Kenya.

"I expressed my deep worries about the crippling of USAID and appealed to the U.S. government to rethink decisions that will affect access to humanitarian services, particularly life-saving medication," he stated.

During the meeting, Odinga said he also discussed Kenya's political landscape and developments in the United States.

"We reviewed the state of the Kenyan nation and political developments in the USA," he noted.

The USAID funding freeze has already forced numerous NGOs in Kenya to suspend or shut down vital programs, leading to job losses and uncertainty for thousands of beneficiaries.

Many organizations dependent on foreign assistance now face operational challenges, threatening essential services for at-risk populations.

Concerns have intensified following the Trump administration's decision to cut U.S. funding to UNAIDS, as outlined in a February 2025 notice by Peter Marocco, a Trump loyalist leading USAID restructuring efforts.

In his letter to UNAIDS, he justified termination of funding "for the convenience of the US government."

The aid freeze has already disrupted global HIV treatment programs, raising fears that millions could be left without critical healthcare services.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.