Mauritius: Ile Aux Bénitiers to Be Preserved for Future Generations, Says Minister Mohamed

Ile aux Bénitiers is recognised as an important asset that must be preserved for future generations. In a bid to maintain legal and environmental standards, access restrictions to the island have been imposed for public safety and expert services are being engaged to ensure that the clean-up process is conducted in an environmentally responsible manner, with future developments strictly regulated in accordance with established legal and environmental frameworks.

The Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, made this statement today at a press conference in Ebène, as Government intends to take bold actions regarding illegal structures constructed on Ile aux Bénitiers.

Minister Mohamed recalled that the relevant authorities decided to conduct a comprehensive survey of the island's structures following a site visit on 10 January 2025 and an inter-ministerial meeting on 23 January 2025. The surveymwas carried out on 28 and 30 January 2025 by officers of the Ministry of Housing and Lands in strict adherence to the State Land Act, ensuring that all activities on the island complied with the legal framework governing its management.

Mr Mohamed averred that, in response to the findings on 18 February 2025, a notice to squatters was issued under Section 22 of the State Land Act, mandating the removal of all illegal structures within seven days. A follow-up visit was scheduled for 28 February 2025 to verify compliance, and subsequent declarations were issued on 05 and 06 March 2025 after confirming that several violations remained. It was then decided, on 18 March 2025, to proceed with clean-up operations and the Special Mobile Force (SMF) was tasked to dismantle both wooden and concrete structures.

The Minister further explained that a survey conducted by the SMF confirmed that additional time and effort would be required due to the presence of concrete structures concealed beneath the sand. While the responsibility for enforcing legal provisions and preserving the environment was being upheld, he also acknowledged the challenges faced by those earning a livelihood on the island, especially since no legal authorisation had been granted for business operations in the area.