Sudan: Chairing By Al-Burhan, the Supreme Council for Oil, Energy, and Mining Holds Its First Meeting

20 March 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Supreme Council for Oil, Energy, and Mining held its first meeting on Wednesday, chaired by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and attended by the Ministers of Finance and Economic Planning, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Oil and Minerals, and the TSC Secretary-General.

Minister of Energy and Minerals Mohieddin Naeem said in a press statement, that the meeting heard a report from the Ministries of Oil and Minerals on the vision and objectives in light of the war. He explained that the meeting discussed policies that enable the Ministries of Oil and Minerals to play a role in supporting the general budget with an ample share.

Naeem added that the council agreed on several policies that will contribute to enabling the two ministries to fulfill their roles in developing and promoting the national economy.

He said that TSC President directed a review of some policies in this regard and amending them.

The Minister of Energy and Petroleum explained that oil and minerals represent the backbone of the national economy, indicating that the two ministries are ready to contribute to post-war reconstruction efforts, particularly in the areas of electricity, water, health, and education.

