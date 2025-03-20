Kenya: NTSA Suspends Super Metro Operator License Over Expired Permits

20 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Felicia Nduta

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operator license for the Super Metro bus company over over expired permits, speed limiter issues and unqualified drivers.

A statement from the authority outlined other violations of the company that include labour law breaches.

NTSA also warned the public warned against boarding Super Metro vehicles and indicated that Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded, starting at the Likoni Inspection Centre.

"This is to notify the Public that the Authority has suspended Super Metro Limited's operator license until the Company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014 and other set conditions," NTSA said in a statement.

"The decision was necessitated by the need to ensure the Company is not only compliant but that it has put in place safety measures to protect the lives of its passengers and other road users."

