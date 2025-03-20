Namibia: Mbumba Thanks Namibians for Unwavering Support

"I will be the first to admit that the past 13 months have not been easy by any stretch of the imagination." These were the candid words of President Nangolo Mbumba when addressing the final Cabinet meeting of the outgoing Executive team today.

Mbumba said from the very first minute after he unexpectedly ascended to the helm of the Presidency, he was encouraged by the overwhelming and unwavering support from everyone.

"Amidst the grief and the tears experienced as the result of the passing of our third president Hage G. Geingob, you did not miss a beat in carrying out your duties of administering and executing the executive functions of government with diligence and dedication," Mbumba told the ministers.

Mbumba, an educator by profession noted that this not only speaks to the robust functioning of Namibia's democracy and sound governance architecture but also the character of members of the Cabinet.

"I am pleased to note that even though we have faced overwhelming headwinds over the past several months, we have maintained our focus on driving the government's developmental agenda and ensuring that we improve the standard of living and the quality of life of the Namibian people," he said.

Mbumba will pass on the leadership baton to president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday.