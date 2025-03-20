Namibia: Parliament Lauds Mbumba's Steadiness

A solemn, yet celebratory atmosphere filled the National Assembly yesterday as President Nangolo Mbumba delivered his valedictory speech, bidding farewell to the 7th Parliament.

Members of Parliament (MPs) took the opportunity to congratulate and show appreciation to the President for steady leadership.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa described Mbumba as a "cool cat", and "a hard nut to crack".

"You led during a difficult period, but you remained steady. We appreciate you for the good deeds and the responsibility you had in the Swapo Party and the nation at large," she said.

Outgoing official opposition leader McHenry Venaani jokingly referred to Mbumba as his "cousin".

He commended him for holding the country together after the unexpected passing of president Hage Geingob.

"You stepped in when the country needed stability, and you provided just that. You are one leader who was ushered in the fire of our country's most challenging times," Venaani said.

Deputy minister of health and Nudo president Esther Muinjangue likewise paid tribute, expressing gratitude for his leadership.

In the same vein, she extended appreciation to the late Geingob for having appointed her to his administration.

"It has been a fulfilling five years of public service," she remarked.

Goodbye

Mbumba, who took over the presidency in February 2024 following president Geingob's passing, will officially step down this week as he heads into retirement.

Having served Namibia in various capacities, including as vice president, minister and Swapo secretary general, his departure marks the end of an era in the country's political landscape.

In his signature composed manner, Mbumba reflected on his brief, yet historic tenure as Namibia's fourth president.

He thanked lawmakers for their service, urging them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the nation.

As Mbumba took his seat for the last time in Parliament, lawmakers - both from the ruling party and the opposition - rose in a rare moment of unity, offering a standing ovation in honour of his leadership.

Some smiled warmly, while others appeared visibly emotional, acknowledging the gravity of the moment.

Valedictory

In his farewell message, Mbumba issued a call to current and future generations of MPs to continue advancing the ideals of unity, liberty and justice enshrined in Namibia's Constitution.

He highlighted the nation's progress, and the strong democratic foundations laid by previous leaders.

"I would like to encourage current and future generations of MPs to continue using this chamber as a platform to advance the ideals of unity, liberty, equality and justice as enshrined in our Constitution.

Current and future generations must advance the ethos of this chamber to ensure victory in the second struggle for the economic freedom of all Namibians.

They must continue to fight against the vices of racism, tribalism, division and corruption to honour the noble values for which many heroes and heroines have sacrificed their lives to achieve the independence and nationhood of Namibia on 21 March 1990," the President stated.

Mbumba joyfully reflected on his own long and storied political career, sharing personal moments, including his unexpected appointment as Vice President by Geingob, and his early days in parliament.

He recalled the humour of being sworn in twice after an unconventional ceremony at the High Court, which he recounted as a reminder of the importance of procedure in Namibia's democracy.

"I am proud to have served in various capacities - from Secretary to the Cabinet to ministerial roles - culminating in the Presidency," Mbumba said.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, and acknowledged the pivotal role of the National Assembly in Namibia's democracy.

"I am humbled to have occupied different roles in the Government of the Republic of Namibia, which commenced with my assignment as Secretary to the Cabinet, various ministerial portfolios, and now ending as the President of our country," he reiterated.

He continued: "I am incredibly proud to end part of my work here. I wish to thank all of you in this chamber for the support you have provided to me during my tenure in public office.

The work we have accomplished together in the past year - and generally during the Geingob presidency - is commendable, and demonstrates the strength of the Legislature as an essential democratic pillar of the Namibian State".

With the curtain about to fall on the 7th Parliament and a new administration set to take over, Mbumba's final words echoed through the halls: "It has been an honour to serve".

-ashikololo@nepc.com.na