Namibia: Commemorative N$60 Geingob Note Now in Circulation

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has issued the new N$60 commemorative banknote into circulation on Monday with a ceremony at the Khomasdal Grove Mall in Windhoek.

The special edition banknote which honours the legacy of president Hage Geingob, celebrates his 60 years of dedicated service to Namibia's independence, democracy, and socio-economic progress.

According to a statement issued by BoN spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka, the commemorative banknotes will be available at commercial bank branches nationwide from 18 March 2025.

"Due to the limited number of banknotes issued, the N$60 note will not be dispensed via ATMs but will be accessible over the counter at respective commercial banking halls," said Zemburuka.

BoN governor Johannes !Gawaxab emphasised the N$60 banknote is more than just currency.

"It is a symbol of Namibia's history and the remarkable leadership of Dr Hage G Geingob. Through its design, security features, and symbolic elements, it captures his unwavering dedication to unity and nation-building," he said.

While the note is legal tender, it also holds sentimental and historical value, making it a prized collector's item for many Namibians, !Gawaxab added.

The commemorative banknote incorporates advanced security features to ensure authenticity and protect against counterfeiting, said Zemburuka.

He said the note is printed on durable polymer, and includes a transparent window featuring Geingob's portrait, symbolising his lasting impact on Namibia.

The Independence Memorial Museum is also depicted in a secondary transparent window, reinforcing national pride and history.

When tilted, the banknote reveals intricate security elements, including coloured intaglio print, Argentum silver ink, and gold accents that shift in appearance.

"A rolling bar effect on the BoN logo changes colour from violet to bronze. Embedded microtext reading 'Forward Ever, Backward Never, 60' pays tribute to Geingob's legacy, while tactile raised dots ensure accessibility for the visually impaired," said the BoN statement.

Additionally, each banknote features a unique serial number beginning with 'HGG' in Geingob's honour. Under ultraviolet light, hidden elements such as the Namibian flag and a glowing "60" numeral become visible, enhancing its distinctiveness.

These features collectively ensure that the commemorative banknote maintains the highest standards of security and durability, said BoN.

The bank encourages the public to familiarise themselves with the security features of the new banknote to ensure authenticity.

"A public education campaign is underway to provide information on the proper identification and handling of the banknote."

