Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Pledges Youth Empowerment, Job Creation Once in Office

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says once she takes office, her focus will be on youth empowerment, job creation and the eradication of poverty in Namibia.

Speaking at a church service at the Onamutai Anglican Church at Ongwediva on Sunday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said her administration will work to address poverty and unemployment for the benefit of all Namibians.

The president-elect said as she is preparing to take the helm of the government, she would like to urge every Namibian to join her and give her their support.

"We must all be committed and dedicated to hard work, transparency, honesty, professionalism and unity to ensure effective service delivery and bring about balanced prosperity for all," she said.

She said the time ahead will be critical as all the worries and concerns of Namibian will be on her shoulders.

"Running a country is not like a campaign. When one is campaigning, they are talking and people are listening to make their decisions. When you are a head of state, people are watching and want to see action, hence my request for continuous prayers and support," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She further called on Namibians to support local business, saying they are the backbone of the country.

"I will not take credit for all these achievements, as it must go to all Swapo members, supporters and sympathisers who made me the party's presidential candidate and for having worked hard that the majority of the Namibian voters voted for Swapo and me," Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

At the same church service, her elder sister, 81-year-old Canner Ndakondjelapo Kalimba, urged the next head of state to uphold the values instilled by their parents during their upbringing.

Kalimba emphasised that one key principle from their late father's teachings is the importance of avoiding debt, which would help ensure the country's self-sufficiency.

She also cautioned against engaging in under-the-table dealings.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was accompanied by her spouse, retired general Denga Ndaitwah.