Anticipation is at an all-time high as Zimbabwean youths eagerly await the launch of the Presidential Youth Fund, set to take place today at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The initiative, spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, aims to empower young people by providing financial support to drive entrepreneurship, education, and skills development.

Excitement has filled the air as energetic performances keep the crowd entertained ahead of the official proceedings.