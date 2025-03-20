Zimbabwe: Namibian Women Welcome First Female President

20 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Kudakwashe Mugari

Several Namibian women have praised incoming President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for being elected as the first female President of Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes the first female President in the SADC region and the second in Africa after former Liberian President Ellen Jonson.

With one day to go before she takes her oath of office, Namibians are sharing their views and perspectives on the first female President of their country.

Many women believe her leadership will bring a unique approach to governing.

Namibia human rights activist Rosa Namises expressed confidence in President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"I have been led by women before as I was brought up by my grandmother and mother," she said. "This is going to be the first time being led by a female President and l am looking forward to it."

Rural women's assembly chairperson Hileni Shuudifonya expressed her joy and said Namibian women will be fully represented by the incoming President.

"As rural women, we demand that in the next five years, every woman should have access to land," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.