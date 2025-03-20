Zimbabwe: Namibian Women Welcome First Female President

Several Namibian women have praised incoming President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for being elected as the first female President of Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes the first female President in the SADC region and the second in Africa after former Liberian President Ellen Jonson.

With one day to go before she takes her oath of office, Namibians are sharing their views and perspectives on the first female President of their country.

Many women believe her leadership will bring a unique approach to governing.

Namibia human rights activist Rosa Namises expressed confidence in President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"I have been led by women before as I was brought up by my grandmother and mother," she said. "This is going to be the first time being led by a female President and l am looking forward to it."

Rural women's assembly chairperson Hileni Shuudifonya expressed her joy and said Namibian women will be fully represented by the incoming President.

"As rural women, we demand that in the next five years, every woman should have access to land," she said.