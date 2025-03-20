Zimbabwe Assumes African Public Procurement Network Presidency

Zimbabwe is now officially at the helm of the African Public Procurement Network (APPN) after the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) chief executive officer Dr Clever Ruswa took over the presidency of the continental grouping in Harare this morning.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who graced the ceremony, reiterated the Government's unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable and innovative procurement strategies.

Dr Chiwenga emphasised the importance of procurement in driving economic growth and development.

"Public procurement constitutes the backbone of Government expenditure, directly influencing critical aspects of our national development agenda.

"Our Government is fully committed to enhancing procurement processes that are innovative, transparent, accountable and beneficial to all," said VP Chiwenga.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Ruswa expressed gratitude for the support received from Government and acknowledged the collaborative efforts that have paved the way for this leadership transition.

"I am ready to serve and to ensure that Zimbabwe not only upholds the standards set by our predecessors but also seeks to innovate and excel in our procurement practices," said Dr Ruswa.

The outgoing president from Rwanda, Ms Joyeuse Uwingeneye commended Zimbabwe's capabilities, expressing confidence that the country will build upon the successes achieved during her tenure.

"I do not doubt that under Dr Ruswa's leadership, Zimbabwe will lead the APPN with integrity and vision," she said.

The APPN presidency is expected to strengthen regional collaboration and promote best practices in public procurement, paving the way for improved governance and economic resilience in Africa.

As Zimbabwe takes on the presidency, expectations are on leveraging this opportunity for progress and innovation in the procurement landscape.