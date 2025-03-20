Kenya: Govt to Support FIA Cross Car Project As President Ruto Flags-Off 2025 WRC Safari Rally

Nairobi — In a bid to develop motorsport talent in Kenya, President William Ruto while officially flagging-off the 2025 WRC Safari Rally on Thursday, announced the government will support the FIA affordable cross car project.

Returning to where it started at City Hall Way, the flag-off was spectacular as the cars zoomed off to Kasarani for the first competitive stage famed as the Super Special where drives will go head-to-head.

The Head of State was pleased to see the prestigious global event run in Kenya for the fifth year assuring that the government remains committed to supporting the event now and the future.

"We want to create more opportunities for young Kenyans to participate in motorsports and to this end, the government of Kenya will support the FIA's affordable cross car project which aims to develop motorsport talent in Kenya. I thank FIA for providing free design blue prints for these cars which encourages local manufacturing while minimising what it will cost," Ruto announced.

Ruto urged the Kenya Motorsport Federation to collaborate with the Technical and Vocational Training Authority to make local production a reality.

-Goodies from Toyota Gazoo-

Meanwhile, the President confirmed an initiative from the WRC Safari Rally project that will see top leading rally team Toyota Gazoo Racing Team train local drivers and mechanics.

President Ruto also met representatives of the FIA wearing program an initiative that plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety for bobaboda riders.

"This program implemented in Kenya by FIA will support the FIA's sustainable mobility program, by providing lifesaving helmets. this initiative helps in reducing road fatalities in accordance with our 2024-2028 national road safety plan," Ruto stated.