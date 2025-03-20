Uganda Airlines Launches Historic Direct Flights to London Gatwick

The four-times-weekly service aims to boost business, tourism, and trade between Uganda and the UK, reestablishing a direct link after nearly a decade.

Uganda Airlines has announced a major milestone in its expansion strategy with the launch of direct flights between Entebbe International Airport and London Gatwick, starting May 18, 2025.

This marks the airline's first entry into the European market and restores a direct air link between Uganda and the UK after nearly a decade.

The new route is expected to strengthen Uganda's connectivity with Europe, facilitating business, tourism, and trade.

Speaking at the route announcement event, Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki highlighted the significance of the expansion.

She noted that the launch follows years of planning, overcoming challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed initial plans for UK operations.

"This route marks the end of our establishment phase and sets us on the course for long-term growth. It connects Uganda to critical business and tourism markets in Western Europe and beyond," Bamuturaki said.

The Pearl of Africa is a key tourism destination, and the UK remains one of its top source markets. The new service is expected to boost visitor numbers while offering Ugandan exporters a faster, more efficient route to ship fresh produce to the UK.

Industry data shows that Uganda's exports to the UK in 2024 were valued at $22.6 million, and the airline's cargo capacity on the Airbus A330-800neo is set to facilitate further growth.

Flights will operate four times a week, with carefully scheduled connections to Uganda Airlines' expanding African network, which includes Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, Kinshasa, and Accra.

The airline is currently the largest operator out of Entebbe, with 77 departures weekly, and this new route increases that number to 81.

Bamuturaki also acknowledged the role of key partners, including the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and the British High Commission, in ensuring regulatory approvals.

"We are grateful for the support in securing the Foreign Carrier Permit for this route," she said.

Passengers can now book tickets via the Uganda Airlines website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents.

With this expansion, Uganda Airlines strengthens its position as a key player in regional and international aviation, aligning with Uganda's Vision 2040 for economic development and connectivity.