Uganda: Museveni Pledges Support to Successful Hoima Farmer to Grow Big

President Museveni has pledged government support to Mr. David Irumba, a successful agribusiness entrepreneur based in Bulera East Cell, Kyentale Ward, Hoima East Division, Hoima City.

During a visit to Mr. Irumba's farm, the president commended his dedication to wealth creation, attributing his success to the government's message of economic empowerment.

Mr. Irumba, who began his journey in 2018 with three acres of coffee, has since expanded into poultry and goat farming, employing 50 workers and making significant financial strides.

With a poultry stock of 50,000 birds producing 500 trays of eggs daily--earning him shs150 million per month--he is projected to hit shs1 billion in annual revenue within five months.

His coffee enterprise also generates an average of shs1.6 million per month.

Mr. Irumba expressed gratitude to the president for granting his request for a visit, acknowledging the role of Uganda Development Bank (UBD) in financing his startup through a loan.

He credited government initiatives for his growth, citing access to electricity and improved road infrastructure as key enablers of his business.

Mr. Irumba who is the proprietor of Keywood Group limited also challenged Ugandans to stop overlooking opportunities created by the government, especially the socioeconomic funds like PDM.

Mr. Irumba also requested additional support, including an egg-breaking machine, a complete feed mixer, and a delivery truck for egg distribution.

In response, President Museveni contributed a feed mixer worth Shs80million and an egg-breaking machine worth Shs120million as well as a truck to transport eggs to the market.

He also assured him that the Ministry of Agriculture would address the farm's water needs to facilitate poultry farming and zero-grazing for cattle.

The Vice President Jessica Alupo praised President Museveni's visionary leadership in transforming Uganda into a money-driven economy, while the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja commended the government's commitment to infrastructure development, including improved road networks and the ongoing construction of Hoima International Airport.

Mr. Irumba now aims to turn his farm into a model demonstration farm to inspire and train other farmers in the region.