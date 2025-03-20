Uganda: Stanbic Bank Fetes Muslim Clients At Ramadan Iftar Dinner

Kampala — Hundreds of Muslim faithful broke the Fast during a high-profile Iftar dinner hosted by Stanbic Bank on Tuesday evening - March 18 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The event, which gathered prominent leaders and the bank's clients, celebrated the Holy month of Ramadan in an atmosphere of community spirit. The interlude is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

The Chief Guest, Sheikh. Yahya Semudu the Uganda Ambassador to Sudan expressed gratitude to the bank, describing the gesture as a spirit of love and unity.

He also highlighted the bank's support for the different Muslim projects across the country as part of Stanbic's corporate social investments, especially in maternal health and education. He challenged all Muslims to spread harmony and forgive one another within during the holy month.

He said, "Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drinks, but it's about renewing faith and nourishing our souls. What Stanbic has done today is an act of humility and camaraderie. The Quran states that when the month of Ramadan happens, the gates of Heaven open and those of hell close. I pray this engagement opens more opportunities."

Kenneth Mumba Kalifungwa, the Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, praised the Islamic community for its collaboration in matters of socio-economic development.

"At Stanbic Bank, we recognize the importance of values that resonate deeply with the hearts of our clients, particularly those that align with the principles of compassion, generosity and community support that define the essence of Ramadan." he said.

He pledged to continue innovating products and solutions that suit Islamic lifestyle and values.

"We believe that our success as a bank is intertwined with the success of the communities that we serve in. Your aspirations drive us, and we are dedicated to providing you with innovative financial solutions and our personalized services to help you achieve your dreams and ambitions." Mumba added.

As the sun set, attendees broke their fast with dates and water, indulging in a sumptuous feast that showcased a variety of dishes from different cultures.

The event was also graced by different dignitaries like Hajji Asuman Lukwago, the Secretary of the Education Service Commission, Sheikh Abdul Karim Katamba, the Regional Kadhi for Ankole, Hajji Karim Karisa, from Salam Foundation among others.