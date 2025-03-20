Liberia: Naymote Report Exposes Legislative Failures, Calls for Urgent Reforms

Paynesville — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has released its 2025 Legislative Digest, exposing glaring deficiencies in legislative efficiency, oversight, and transparency, including the ongoing power struggle in the House of Representatives.

Released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Naymote's headquarters in Paynesville, the report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the first-year performance of Liberia's 55th Legislature from January to December 2024. It assesses the Legislature's effectiveness in lawmaking, representation, and oversight while scrutinizing transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement within the country's governance framework.

As a leading civil society organization committed to strengthening democracy and fostering good governance, Naymote has been at the forefront of civic engagement and policy advocacy since its establishment in 2001.

Legislative Deficiencies Undermining Good Governance

Naymote's Executive Director, Eddie D. Jarwolo, lamented that the assessment uncovered an alarming lack of public access to legislators' voting records and inadequate budget accountability. He highlighted that several government institutions, including Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs), failed to submit performance reports, severely hindering legislative oversight.

Jarwolo further pointed out Liberia's enduring gender imbalance, with only 11 women among 103 legislators. He also referenced internal leadership disputes within the House of Representatives, particularly the contentious power struggle between embattled Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and Richard Nagbe Koon, the elected Speaker of the Majority Bloc. These conflicts, he warned, continue to destabilize the Legislature and impede governance.

Another glaring gap cited in the report is the absence of a functional digital platform to provide public access to legislative proceedings. This, Naymote argues, deprives citizens of their constitutional right to information, eroding public trust and undermining transparency, accountability, and open governance.

"These challenges demand urgent action," Jarwolo emphasized. "The Legislative Digest is not just a report--it's a tool for bridging the gap between lawmakers and the people they serve."

Key Findings from the 2025 Legislative Digest

According to the report, the House of Representatives convened 146 sessions, while the Liberian Senate held 76 sittings. The House of Representatives passed 32 legislative instruments, 16 of which originated from the Executive Branch. The Senate acted upon 29 legislative instruments, including 18 ratifications, seven enactments, and four amendments. In terms of government appointments, the Senate confirmed 996 nominees, reflecting the chamber's active role in the confirmation process.

Legislative engagement included 41 public hearings that provided a platform for citizen participation, while five formal petitions were submitted by the public, demonstrating an increase in civic engagement. However, 38 legislative proposals remain stalled in committee rooms, highlighting delays in legislative processes.

The report also highlights the potential impact of key legislative actions such as the Mano River Union Road Development and Transport Facilitation Programme, which is designed to enhance regional infrastructure and economic integration. Other notable initiatives include the Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (Phase 2), aimed at expanding electricity access, and the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation Project, which seeks to improve public sector efficiency.

Urgent Reforms Needed

To address these governance gaps, Naymote has outlined a series of urgent recommendations. The Legislature must establish a public voting record system and ensure the publication of committee reports to enhance transparency. All government institutions must be mandated to submit quarterly and annual performance reports to strengthen legislative oversight. Additionally, the Legislature should develop an interactive website to provide real-time updates on legislative activities, fostering greater citizen engagement.

Naymote further emphasized the need for policies that promote women's participation in governance, arguing that the current gender imbalance must be addressed. The organization also urged the House of Representatives to resolve its internal conflicts to restore legislative stability and ensure a more effective lawmaking process.

"The 2025 Legislative Digest is an urgent call to action," Jarwolo stressed. "We urge lawmakers, civil society, and development partners to collaborate in ensuring that Liberia's Legislature operates with the transparency, accountability, and efficiency that the people deserve."