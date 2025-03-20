Eritrea: Congress of the Board of Nuew in Laelai Gash

The board of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) in the Laelai Gash sub-zone held its first congress on 16 and 17 March.

During the congress, 14 board members were elected from the administrative areas of Tokombia, Birar, Meflech, Adi-Bigidi, Shilalo, Adi-Tsetser, Sheshebit, and Adhakin.

Ms. Rigat Dagnew, Secretary of the National Union of Eritrean Women, presented a report highlighting the efforts undertaken and the achievements registered over the past 10 years in strengthening organizational capacity and enhancing women's participation in national affairs.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of National Union of Eritrean Women in the Gash Barka region, stated that the establishment of a board at the sub-zone level reflects the strong organizational capacity of the union. She also urged the newly elected members to work diligently in boosting the union's income and realizing its objectives and mission.

Mr. Gide Estifanos, administrator of the sub-zone, emphasized that Eritrean women continue to play a historic role, as demonstrated in the struggle for national independence, the safeguarding of national sovereignty, and the implementation of national development programs. He also expressed the sub-zonal administration's commitment to supporting all endeavors of the union.