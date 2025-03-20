Eritrea: Congress of the Board of Nuew in Laelai Gash

20 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)
By Barentu

The board of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) in the Laelai Gash sub-zone held its first congress on 16 and 17 March.

During the congress, 14 board members were elected from the administrative areas of Tokombia, Birar, Meflech, Adi-Bigidi, Shilalo, Adi-Tsetser, Sheshebit, and Adhakin.

Ms. Rigat Dagnew, Secretary of the National Union of Eritrean Women, presented a report highlighting the efforts undertaken and the achievements registered over the past 10 years in strengthening organizational capacity and enhancing women's participation in national affairs.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of National Union of Eritrean Women in the Gash Barka region, stated that the establishment of a board at the sub-zone level reflects the strong organizational capacity of the union. She also urged the newly elected members to work diligently in boosting the union's income and realizing its objectives and mission.

Mr. Gide Estifanos, administrator of the sub-zone, emphasized that Eritrean women continue to play a historic role, as demonstrated in the struggle for national independence, the safeguarding of national sovereignty, and the implementation of national development programs. He also expressed the sub-zonal administration's commitment to supporting all endeavors of the union.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.