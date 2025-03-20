Eritrea: Increase in Pregnant Women Delivering At Health Facilities

20 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — Due to growing awareness among women in the Molqui sub-zone, the number of pregnant women giving birth at health facilities has been steadily increasing. The report was presented by Nurse Mebrahtu Yemane, head of health facilities in the sub-zone.

Highlighting the results of an integrated effort to encourage the public to utilize health facilities, Nurse Mebrahtu stated that the number of women delivering at health facilities has increased by 22%.

He further noted that last year alone, 910 pregnant women gave birth at health facilities, with maternity waiting rooms playing a significant role in facilitating the process.

Nurse Daniel Yemane, head of the Molqui Health Center, added that the center is providing commendable maternal and child healthcare services, including vaccination programs and pre- and post-natal care. He also praised the active participation of the community in promoting healthcare initiatives.

