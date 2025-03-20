Africa: Communiqué On the Meeting Between the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, concluded an official visit to the Republic of Angola from 18 to 19 March 2025, during which he met with H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and the African Union Chairperson, a leading Champion of Peace and Security on the continent.

During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on Africa's peace and security priorities, with a particular focus on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Chairperson commended President Lourenço for his statesmanship and they both reaffirmed their commitment to the Luanda process.

They also noted the complex challenges in some of these situations and stressed the importance of sustained African Union engagement, alongside existing efforts on the ground, to support stabilization efforts, and inclusive political processes, aimed at advancing durable peace and strengthening national institutions.

Both emphasized the need to strengthen the African Peace and Security Architecture, enhance the role of Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, and reinforce the African Union Peace and Security Council to address emerging threats. Advancing the "Silencing the Guns" agenda was reaffirmed as a central priority for sustainable peace and stability in Africa.

They also shared their vision for the African Union, underscoring infrastructure development as critical to regional integration, economic transformation, and the realization of Agenda 2063. In this regard, they welcomed the upcoming US-Africa Business Forum in June 2025 and the Summit on Mobilizing Resources for Infrastructure Development in October 2025 as important platforms to attract investment and support Africa's development priorities.

During the visit, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also met with the diplomatic community in Luanda, alongside H.E. Mr. Téte António, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola. He presented his new vision and strategic priorities for the Commission, reaffirming the AU's commitment to peace, security, and development across the continent.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirmed the African Union's continued commitment to working closely with international partners in advancing the Union's strategic objectives, and collective strategic interests on promoting peace, security, and sustainable development across the continent.

