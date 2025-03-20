Kenya: KCB Youngster Manzur Chuffed At Harambee Stars Opportunity

19 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — KCB defender Manzur Okwaro has described it as a 'dream' to be named in the Harambee Stars final squad for the next two rounds of World Cup qualification matches against Gambia and Gabon.

Okwaro, who just recently signed for the bankers is the youngest player in the team. He is also a key member of Kenya's Under-20 national team that qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time ever.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Okwaro says he is looking forward to learn from this chance and make himself a better player.

"It feels like a dream for me. At only 18, to make it into the final squad of the senior national team is a massive achievement. This was my first time ever being called up to the senior team and to make the final cut makes it even sweeter. I am delighted with this opportunity and I want to use it as a learning opportunity to improve myself," Okwaro said.

The defender has been used mainly as a left back at club level, though he is a natural centre back. He believes playing out of position has made him even more valuable and has felt comfortable.

His ambition remains to one day become a mainstay in the senior national team.

