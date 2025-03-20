Malawi: NBM PLC Gives K3 Million to Sports Writers

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given K3 million to the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) in support of its Elective General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for this weekend at Safari Beach in Salima.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, NBM plc's Product Development and Strategy Manager, Weruzani Kunkwenzu, emphasized the vital role sports journalists play in covering the Bank's sporting activities including the Mo626 College Basketball, hence its decision to make the donation.

Kunkwenzu also appreciated the significance of SWAM in the development of sports in the country.

"We are making sure that we become a key partner and player as far as sports development is concerned. As a financial institution, we believe in high levels of governance and this EGM will help have a leadership in place to regulate the activities of sports journalists in the country, in so doing we are developing the sector," said Kunkwenzu.

In his remarks after receiving the cheque, SWAM president Mphatso Malidadi, expressed gratitude to NBM plc stating that the donation underscores the Bank's commitment to the association's growth.

"We are very delighted that National Bank came in at the time we needed them most. Their response is timely and a huge relief as it will cover the areas we were grappling with," said Malidadi.