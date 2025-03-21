South Africa: Sarb Holds Rates Steady in Face of Escalating Uncertainty and Trade Tensions

20 March 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is playing it cautious as levels of global uncertainty reach unprecedented levels due to US President Donald Trump's trade wars and other shenanigans.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The Sarb left its key repo and the prime lending rate for consumers unchanged at 7.5% and 11.0% respectively on Thursday, citing "extreme levels of uncertainty" at the conclusion of the bi-monthly meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

This brings a temporary halt to the Sarb's loosening cycle, which has seen it lower interest rates by 75 basis points since September 2024 in the face of slowing inflation.

"The world economy is experiencing extreme levels of uncertainty. Trade tensions have escalated, and longstanding geopolitical relationships are shifting abruptly. In these circumstances, the global economic outlook is unpredictable," the MPC statement said.

Trump 2.0's unfolding trade wars and scatter-shot tariffs are roiling global financial markets and raising the spectre of renewed inflation in the US and worldwide, while simultaneously slamming the brakes on economic growth.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell pointedly said on Wednesday that tariffs -- meaning Trump's tariffs -- were "clearly" pushing up prices as the US central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at around 4.3%.

The Sarb does not always dance to the tune of the Fed, but often follows its lead to maintain...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.