South Africa: Conservationists in Shock At Death of Top SA Cheetah Scientist Vincent Van Der Merwe

Globally renowned South African conservationist and National Geographic Explorer, Vincent van der Merwe, who organised the transfer of cheetahs to India, was found dead in his apartment in Riyadh. No foul play is suspected.

A Facebook post from Van der Merwe's family read: "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Vincent van der Merwe, a beloved brother, dedicated conservationist and tireless advocate for cheetah conservation. Vincent sadly took his own life on Sunday, 16 March."

The 42-year-old conservationist was internationally recognised for his role in cheetah conservation and reintroduction projects in Africa and Asia. He had played a crucial role in facilitating Project Cheetah at India's Kuno National Park.

According to the Times of India, Van der Merwe's body was found in the hallway of his apartment building with a head injury, his head having struck the floor. The family Facebook posts indicate it was not an accident.

He was working with the government of Saudi Arabia as manager of its project to reintroduce cheetahs which once thrived there, but became locally extinct more than 50 years ago. Last week, he extended his contract in Saudi for another year.

In 2022, Van der Merwe oversaw the relocation of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa to India. After much legal wrangling, the introduction was approved by the Supreme Court...