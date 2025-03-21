Uganda: Judiciary Launches Mechanism to Fast-Track Gender Based Violence Cases in Gulu

The Judiciary has launched a new initiative aimed at expediting gender-based violence (GBV) cases, with Principal Judge, Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, presiding over the launch of the Justice 4Her program at Gulu High Court.

The initiative, dubbed the Judiciary Time-Share Fast Mechanism for GBV cases, seeks to break structural and cultural barriers hindering access to justice for survivors.

It will enhance case pre-trial preparation, integrate technology in trials, build judicial capacity, and provide institutional support to victims.

Speaking at the launch, Justice Dr. Zeija described Justice 4Her as a transformative step in ensuring justice for GBV survivors.

"This initiative is a commitment to ensuring that justice is not a privilege for the few but a right for all, especially women who have endured violence and injustice for far too long," he stated.

He underscored GBV as a major human rights violation and a barrier to equality and development, depriving survivors of security, their voice, and hope.

While acknowledging the persistence of violence against women and girls in Uganda, he urged justice stakeholders to collectively challenge harmful norms and strengthen legal frameworks.

Justice Dr. Zeija emphasized that Justice 4Her marks a shift from the traditional session-based system by mainstreaming the daily hearing of GBV cases, reducing case backlog, and ensuring timely justice.

He called on law enforcement agencies, civil society, and legal professionals to work together to empower survivors and uphold their rights.

He also expressed gratitude to the initiative's partners--the Austrian Development Agency for financial support and UN Women for spearheading its implementation.

Justice Phillip Odoki, head of the Gulu High Court Circuit, welcomed the program, citing Article 28 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a speedy trial.

He revealed that the circuit currently has 1,876 pending cases, with 867 categorized as backlog and 230 sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases awaiting trial.

"The launch of Justice 4Her comes at a crucial time to restore hope by ensuring justice for victims, survivors, and accused persons," Justice Odoki said, stressing that the initiative's success depends on the commitment of all stakeholders.

To further support survivors, he highlighted the establishment of a witness protection room at Gulu High Court, ensuring safety and confidentiality for victims.

He also called for more public awareness on GBV reporting mechanisms, crime scene preservation, and legal procedures to improve case outcomes.