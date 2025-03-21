Uganda: Parliament Condemns Brutality in Kawempe North By-Election, Demands Accountability

Parliament has strongly condemned the brutality exhibited against voters and journalists during the recently concluded Kawempe North Parliamentary by-election.

The condemnation comes after legislators, led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi, castigated the electoral violence exhibited in the by-election.

"This brutality undermines the respect of human rights and discredits the practice of democracy in Uganda," said Ssenyonyi.

"The government must explain the decisive action taken against those who brutalized voters and journalists."

In response, State Minister for Industry David Bahati claimed that the President's letter, issued on Sunday last week, addresses all concerns regarding the Kawempe North by-election. However, this response angered legislators, who demanded that Bahati table the president's statement.

Meanwhile, Parliament has also tasked the Electoral Commission to explain the delay in gazetting newly elected MP Elias Nalukola. The delay has prevented Nalukola from taking his oath of office and assuming his duties as the legislator for Kawempe North.

"I'm still waiting for Nalukola's gazette," said Speaker Anita Among. "The Electoral Commission must explain why they have delayed gazetting the newly elected MP."

Legislators argued that delaying Nalukola's gazetting denies the people of Kawempe North representation in Parliament.

"The Electoral Commission's delay is unacceptable and undermines the democratic process," said MP Ssekikubo Theodore.