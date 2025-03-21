Kenya: Bitok Switches Slots With Kipsang in Changes Affecting 6 Departments

Nairobi — Long-serving Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang will now head the Department of Immigration and Citizen services following a reshuffle on Thursday.

Kipsang switched places with Julius Bitok who has headed the Immigration docket since December 2022.

He was among the few officials who transitioned from President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration when President Ruto assumed office.

Kipsang has been at the centre of the education reforms and the implementation of the competency-based curriculum.

At the Immigration Department, Bitok has led a spirited efforts to reduce historical passport backlogs blamed on corruption and inefficiency.

He introduces a raft of measures including the removal of a requirement to book an appointment for collection of a passport.

Bitok also oversaw the delivery of a new passport printer in a bid to augument capacity at the Immigration Department.

Bitok and Kipsang were among six reassigned Principal Secretaries with the changes affecting Teresiah Mbaika, Isamael Madey, Harry Kimtai and Elijah Mwangi.

New faces

Ruto moved Mbaika, Madey, Kimtai and Mwangi to departments of Aviation, Social Programmes, Mining and Sports respectively.

Additionally, President Ruto nominated Dr. Ouma Oluga as the new Principal Secretary for Medical Services replacing Harry Kimtai.

Oluga has served as Chief Officer for Health in Nairobi County and previously served as Secretary-General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), where he was known for advocating health sector reforms and leading critical negotiations with the government.

Oluga will be vetted -- along with 13 other nominees -- announced on Thursday: