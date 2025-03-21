Somalia: Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Airstrikes in Lower Shabelle Region

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has announced that 82 members of the Al-Shabaab group, including senior commanders and militants, were killed in airstrikes conducted near the towns of Sabiid and Anoole in the Lower Shabelle region.

Additionally, 19 others were reported to have sustained serious injuries in the strikes, which primarily targeted the group's fighters and their associates.

NISA has once again urged civilians to avoid areas where Al-Shabaab militants are believed to be hiding, as these locations have become prime targets for national security forces.

The agency stressed that civilians should exercise caution and not enter conflict zones where military operations are ongoing.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the Somali government and NISA to combat Al-Shabaab militants, who are considered a major threat to the security and stability of the country. Security forces continue to conduct operations targeting the group's leaders and fighters hiding in various parts of the country.

NISA reiterated the importance of preventing the group's activities and once again called on the public to cooperate with national security forces by avoiding dangerous areas and supporting the government's efforts in ensuring the safety and security of Somalia.