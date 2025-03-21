President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlaawe, held an Iftar meeting in the town of Cadale with local leaders, politicians, members of the Macawisley militia, regional officials, and scholars.

During the meeting, the President listened attentively to the concerns and suggestions of the local leadership, military commanders, and elders regarding the liberation and security of the nation.

President Mohamud, who has consistently been at the forefront of efforts to combat terrorism and instability in Somalia, commended the people of Hirshabelle for their resilience and sacrifice.

He particularly praised their role in standing firm against the ongoing threats of terrorism and violence that have been targeting their communities.

The President expressed his deep appreciation for the bravery of the people, especially the Macawisley militia and the regional forces, who have been instrumental in protecting their people and maintaining security in the region.

In his address, the President reaffirmed his commitment to being on the frontlines of the fight against extremism, reiterating that the federal government is fully invested in supporting the regions and working hand-in-hand with local forces to secure the country's future.

He emphasized the importance of local unity and collaboration between government forces, militias, and the community in the fight for Somalia's freedom.

The discussions also highlighted the critical need for continued support and empowerment of the people of Hirshabelle, as they endure significant challenges posed by extremist groups. President Mohamud called for a collective national effort to overcome these challenges and bring about peace and prosperity, ensuring that the sacrifices of the people are not in vain.

The President's visit underscored the significance of regional collaboration and leadership in fostering a more secure, stable, and unified Somalia.

The ongoing commitment to safeguarding Somali lives, while addressing the roots of extremism, remains at the heart of President Mohamud's government agenda.