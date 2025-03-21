Africa: Kenya Snatch Late Draw, Gabon Cruise Past Seychelles

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers action continued on Thursday, 20 March with closely contested ties taking place in pursue of a place in the FIFA World Cup next year.

The evening clashes saw Libya and Angola sharing the spoils, Gabon enjoying a comfortable win over Seychelles, while Kenya showed character in coming back from three goals down to secure a confidence boosting draw in coach Benni McCarthy's first match in charge.

Below is a summary of the results:

GROUP D: Libya secure victory over Angola

With victory well in sight for Libya after Muaid Ellafi's 74th minute strike, a spirited Angola came back in dramatic fashion to secure a vital point away from home thanks to a strike in the dying minutes by Fredy.

The draw saw Libya missing out on a chance to go above Cape Verde who won their earlier tie against Mauritius, while Angola will have to settle for the fourth position with three points separating them from the group leaders.

GROUP F: Gabon cruise past Seychelles, Kenya come from behind to secure draw

Denis Bouanga's brace in both halves contributed to a stunning victory for Gabon over Seychelles as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win.

Jim Allevinah opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, with the Seychelles defense caught cold. Bouanga doubled the score at the half-hour mark before coming back from the break to seal the victory in the 63rd minute.

The victory sees The Panthers go top of Group F ahead of reigning champions Cote d'Ivoire who will be in action on Friday evening against Burundi.

In another Group F tie, Gambia played host to Kenya in what was a high-scoring affair between the two sides.

After a goalless first half, both sides came into the second period with an attack minded approach that resulted in an open match.

Musa Barrow's brace in the 55th and 84th minute coupled with Yankuba Minteh's strike at the hour mark put Gambia in the driving seat for the three points.

It was not meant to be for the hosts who were met by a highly spirited Kenya side that never lost hope.

Michael Olunga converted from the spot kick in the 69th minute before Mohammed Bajaber further reduced the deficit in the 75th minute.

With just seconds left on the clock, William Wilson was at the right place and time after pouncing on a loose ball to fire it home and secure a historic come-back for the Kenyans.

The comeback sees Kenya fourth on the group with six points. Gambia are just behind in fifth position with four points.