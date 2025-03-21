Tunisia Legal-Tech Juridoc Gets Funding to Expand Across Africa

TLDR

Go Big Partners and 216 Capital Ventures have made joint investment in Juridoc.tn, a Tunisia-based legal-tech company aiming to expand into the OHADA region, which covers 17 West and Central African countries. The investment is expected to support Juridoc's regional expansion and contribute to the development of legal-tech services in Africa.

The funding supports Juridoc's goal of enhancing legal accessibility and efficiency through digital tools across the region. The company, founded by Assali Kais, Maya Boureghda Chebeane, and Anis Wahabi, offers tech-driven legal services targeting individuals and businesses.

Both Go Big Partners and 216 Capital Ventures are backed by the ANAVA fund of funds, managed by Smart Capital. Launched in 2021 with a target size of €100 million, ANAVA aims to support Tunisia's venture capital ecosystem. In July 2024, ANAVA contributed €4.5 million to Go Big's GO LIVE Fund, which totals €8 million and focuses on early-stage B2B startups in sectors such as AgriTech, HealthTech, and Cybersecurity.

Key Takeaways

Juridoc.tn's expansion into the OHADA region highlights a broader trend of tech-driven transformation in Africa's legal sector. As the company moves into 17 African countries with a shared business law framework, it addresses a key challenge: making legal services more accessible, affordable, and efficient. The backing by two venture capital firms through Tunisia's ANAVA initiative signals growing investor confidence in specialized startups that target regulatory and operational gaps in underserved sectors. Legal-tech in Africa remains an emerging space, and Juridoc's success could create a blueprint for similar companies aiming to scale across multiple legal jurisdictions.