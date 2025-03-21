Egypt's Grinta Expands With New Funding and Citi Clinic Acquisition

TLDR

Cairo-based startup Grinta, a B2B tech platform digitizing the pharmaceutical supply chain, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding and acquired Citi Clinic, one of Egypt's leading primary healthcare service chains. The strategic investment round was led by Beltone Venture Capital and Raed Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Grinta provides independent pharmacies with access to traceable pharmaceutical and medical products from multiple vendors, along with fulfillment, demand planning, and inventory financing. The company collaborates with manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and pharmacies to build a data-driven pharmaceutical supply chain.

The acquisition of Citi Clinic grants Grinta access to over 150,000 patients, expanding its presence beyond supply chain management into direct healthcare services. The move follows Grinta's previous $8 million seed round in 2022 and its 2023 acquisition of B2B e-commerce platform Auto-Cure.

Key Takeaways

Grinta's expansion into primary healthcare services signals a shift toward a more integrated health-tech ecosystem in Egypt. By combining pharmaceutical supply chain management with direct patient care, the company is positioning itself as a key player in digital healthcare. With rising demand for efficient medical supply chains and accessible healthcare, Grinta's model could serve as a blueprint for similar markets across Africa and the Middle East. If successful, the startup could attract further investment and partnerships, accelerating digital transformation in the region's healthcare sector.