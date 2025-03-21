Rwanda Maintains Visa-Free Access for Belgians Despite Severing Diplomatic Ties

Rwanda has reassured Belgian citizens that they will continue to receive visas upon arrival, and free of charge, despite the recent diplomatic fallout that led to the severance of ties between the two countries.

On March 17, Rwanda announced the closure of its embassy in Brussels and termination of all diplomatic engagements with Belgium. The decision followed rising tensions over Belgium's role in undermining Rwanda.

COMMUNICATION Suite à la rupture des relations diplomatiques avec la Belgique, décidée le 17 mars 2025, le Ministère des Affaires Étrangères et de la Coopération Internationale souhaite porter à la connaissance du public les points suivants : L'Ambassade du Rwanda à... pic.twitter.com/sus4aBq9rr-- Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int'l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) March 20, 2025

Kigali accused Brussels of undermining its position and promoting a false narrative that unfairly targets Rwanda.

Despite the diplomatic rift, Rwanda made it clear that Belgian travellers will not be affected in terms of entry requirements.

In an official statement, on Thursday, March 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that "the rupture of diplomatic relations does not in any way affect Belgian citizens residing in Rwanda or wishing to visit our country."

Furthermore, the ministry reassured Belgian travellers that they will continue to receive visas upon arrival at no cost. "The free movement of travellers and professionals continues as usual. Belgian nationals will continue to obtain a visa on arrival, free of charge, for a 30-day stay, in accordance with the current visa regime," the statement clarified.

Over the years, Rwanda has positioned itself as a key destination for tourism, business, and international conferences, attracting visitors from across the world.

Rwanda's visa policy aligns with its broader vision of promoting free movement, especially within Africa. The country is at the forefront of efforts to ease travel restrictions and is among the few African nations offering visa-free access to all African passport holders.