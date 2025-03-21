Angola: Over 18,000 Jobs Created in Angola in First Quarter of 2025

Luanda — At least 18,850 jobs were created in Angola from January to March 2025, the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Teresa Rodrigues, said Thursday in Luanda.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first advisory council of the institution, she said that the sectors with the highest employment were real estate and rental activities, with 21%, commerce (12%), construction (07%), accommodation and catering (6%) and extractive industries (02%).

This means, according to the Minister, that the Angolan economy is showing signs of greater productivity, which calls for continued work so that the jobs created are stable, contribute to the development of communities and generate income to support families.

In relation to 2024, Teresa Dias emphasized that 225,157 jobs had been created at the national level and that 6,488 people had lost their jobs due to dismissals, company closures and abandonment of work, while about 218,618 jobs remained active.

The Minister summarized the objectives achieved by the sector in the last year, with a focus on the public administration sector, where 34,216 civil servants and administrative agents were trained in the different training areas, which represents a 171 percent implementation rate compared to the planned target of 20,000, according to the National Development Plan 2023-2027.

According to the minister, the Integrated Citizen Service (SIAC) assisted three million users last year, representing 85.7 percent compliance with the forecast of 3.5 million users.

In the area of labor administration, she considered the level of achievement of some objectives to be satisfactory, including the upgrading of the Viana Municipal Entrepreneurship and Employment Service (CMESE), the Benguela Local Entrepreneurship and Employment Service (CLESE) and the Lobito Employment Centers.

Under the slogan "Strengthening Public Administration and Decent Work for the Development of the Country", the event will discuss structuring issues that contribute to the strengthening and socio-economic development of the country.

The gathering of contributions to strengthen and improve the actions defined to achieve the results set out in the sectoral programs and the National Development Plan (PDN 2023-2027) is also on the agenda.