South Africa: A Month After Journalist Sibusiso Ndlovu and His Partner Went Missing, Investigators Have Few Leads

The disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdluli, over a month ago has left families, friends and colleagues grasping for answers.

Boitumelo Selomo, who has a seven-year-old child with missing journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu, says their family is suffering, having received few updates from police about the disappearance of Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdluli.

"I spoke to Mama yesterday and she wasn't okay. She just feels that the police are failing us. The reason for this is that the investigating officer told us he will not be available for the next two weeks. Mama is not happy about that," Selomo said, referring to Ndlovu's mother.

Selomo said the investigating officer told her he would be busy in court.

"I then asked him what that means, and he said we will be represented by other officers but he did not give us their contacts to make a follow-up," Selomo said.

Ndlovu and Mdluli went missing on Tuesday, 18 February 2025. Ndlovu is the founder of Capital Live, a radio station in Pretoria.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) did not respond to Daily Maverick's request for comment.

Timeline

Selomo said she last spoke to Ndlovu at around 10am the day he and Mdluli disappeared.

"We spoke on WhatsApp because he was supposed to go and attend a school meeting for...