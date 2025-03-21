Uganda: Herdsmen Face Eviction As Tycoons Claim Land

The affected herdsmen, under the Nakibogwe Kigo Cattle Keepers Association, say they have lived and grazed their cattle on this land for years.

Tension is high in Kigo-Nakatooke village, Bukakata sub-county, Masaka District, as herdsmen face imminent eviction after their land was allegedly leased to new owners, despite their claims of holding a valid lease.

The affected herdsmen, under the Nakibogwe Kigo Cattle Keepers Association, say they have lived and grazed their cattle on this land for years.

However, they are now being forced out by individuals who recently acquired a lease for the same land.

The contested 494-acre land was initially leased to the herdsmen in 2003 under a five-year agreement, which was later renewed until 2013.

Before their lease expired, another 10-year lease was reportedly issued to Christopher Kamukama and David Amanya, who now assert ownership.

Speaking to the media, Emmanuel Biribaawo, vice chairperson of the association, and Ssalongo Mugenyi Umar, the chairperson, expressed frustration over the situation.

"We have lived on this land for decades. Even our parents were born and raised here. Now, out of nowhere, some people claim they own it and want to kick us out," said Biribaawo.

The herdsmen claim that after renewing their lease, they intended to start the process of securing full ownership.

However, they were informed that the army planned to take over the land. To their surprise, it was later leased out to private individuals instead.

The primary controversy revolves around Christopher Kamukama, one of the new leaseholders. The herdsmen insist he has never lived in the area and question how he obtained the land.

"We don't even know who this Kamukama is. He has never stepped foot here. How can he now claim this land as his?" lamented one of the affected residents.

When contacted, Kamukama defended his acquisition, stating that he followed all legal procedures.

"I followed all the legal processes. The Local Council, the sub-county land committee, and the district land board approved my lease. When I acquired the land, it was unoccupied, and these herdsmen only settled there later," Kamukama said over the phone.

Despite his claims, the herdsmen insist their lease should be honored and are calling for the revocation of Kamukama's title.

Efforts to get a comment from the Masaka Land Office proved futile, as officials declined to speak on camera. However, sources within the office confirmed that Kamukama and Amanya secured a 10-year lease in 2011, which was later extended to 49 years.

The silence from government authorities has only fueled further frustration among the affected herdsmen, who are now calling for immediate intervention.

Area Member of Parliament Ronald Evans Kanyiike has vowed to push for an investigation into the Masaka Land Office, accusing it of corruption.

"This is just one of many cases of land grabbing facilitated by corrupt land officials. I will raise this matter in Parliament and work with the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served," Kanyiike declared.

He reassured the herdsmen that he would not rest until a fair resolution is reached.