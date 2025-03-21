Uganda: Iganga Nup Supporter's Family Appeals to Bobi in Vehicle Compensation Case

Denis Waiswa and former Kazo-Angola-Kawempe councillor Yakubu Kigundu died in a road accident on May 21, 2022, while traveling in a convoy escorting Kyagulanyi to Omoro for a by-election campaign.

The family of the late Denis Waiswa, a National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter in Iganga Municipality, has appealed to party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to intervene in a compensation case involving the vehicle that was involved in the accident that claimed Waiswa's life.

Waiswa and former Kazo-Angola-Kawempe councillor Yakubu Kigundu died in a road accident on May 21, 2022, while traveling in a convoy escorting Kyagulanyi to Omoro for a by-election campaign.

The vehicle, a Toyota Wish, was reportedly hired for the trip.

Isaac Nduulu, the owner of the Toyota Wish, has filed a civil suit against Waiswa's brother, Collines Tenywa, demanding compensation for the vehicle, which he says was destroyed in the accident.

Nduulu claims that Tenywa was responsible for the hire and should pay for the damages, an assertion that Tenywa and his family strongly dispute.

According to Tenywa, the vehicle was hired by the deceased himself, meaning the responsibility should not fall on him.

He further argued that he was not part of the hiring transaction and had no agreement with Nduulu.

However, Brian Katete, the lawyer representing Nduulu, presented a video recording from Waiswa's burial in which Tenywa allegedly admitted responsibility for the vehicle hire and appealed to NUP leaders to assist in compensating the owner.

Katete also claimed that Tenywa was the treasurer of a fundraising effort intended to raise money for the vehicle's compensation, but no payments were ever made to Nduulu.

In response, Tenywa dismissed the video as misleading, attributing his burial speech to Mohammad Bagabo, a relative of the plaintiff, who allegedly persuaded him to seek sympathy from party leaders.

He further claimed that Bagabo, who is now a witness against him, stage-managed the speech to later use it as evidence.

Tenywa also challenged the copy of his identity card included in the case file, arguing that it was forged since he had never met Nduulu before the accident.

His lawyer, George Kalireku, petitioned the court to dismiss the video and identity documents as unreliable evidence.

Tenywa, who is also contesting for the Iganga Municipality MP seat, has asked Kyagulanyi and other top NUP leaders to either engage in the court process or assist in settling the compensation demand.

The vehicle was reportedly valued at Shs 32 million, with a daily income estimate of Shs 150,000, potentially bringing the total compensation claim to nearly Shs 100 million.

Waiswa's mother, Margaret Nabirye, popularly known as Mama NUP Iganga, revealed that she has written to Kyagulanyi requesting intervention, but she has not received a response.

She expressed concerns that the family is already struggling with legal fees, supporting the late Waiswa's dependents, and dealing with emotional distress.

The Iganga Chief Magistrate, Daniel Epodoi Kiboko, has adjourned the case to May 19, 2025, for further mention.