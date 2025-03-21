Namibia: Witbooi Linked to Vice President Position

DEPUTY minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Witbooi, is reportedly being considered for the vice president position.

This move, according to at least three sources, is seen as a strategic and cautious move by president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Another candidate linked to the vice president position is Alpheus !Naruseb, a former lands minister who was previously investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the allocation of a resettlement farm.

The ACC said it dropped the case after the death of former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa.

Witbooi, a member of parliament since 2010 but never a full minister, has emerged as a surprise front runner for the position.

According to sources, Nandi-Ndaitwah initially preferred to leave the vice presidency vacant but may be compelled to appoint someone.

Insiders suggest that Nandi-Ndaitwah is leaning towards Witbooi as a politically safe choice, given Witbooi's perceived lack of presidential ambition.

Swapo is reportedly looking to appoint a vice president in 2027 who could succeed Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The decision to opt for Witbooi is also being framed as a commitment to women's empowerment.

Swapo sources indicate that party leadership is wary of appointing a younger vice president who might later challenge for the presidency.

Witbooi did not respond to questions.

Two years ago, she withdrew from the party's deputy secretary general position. Witbooi also supported Nandi-Ndaitwah for the Swapo leadership contest in 2022.

"I decided way back already that the legacy should continue. At this stage, that's my opinion.

"We cannot really tamper with the foundation. It was the culture, although the president said he will not endorse any candidate, we feel, let the legacy continue and we will try our best to make sure the legacy continues," Witbooi said.