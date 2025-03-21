South Africa: Government Adopts Improved Approach to Curb Road Crashes

Over the last two months, government has adopted an improved approach to managing road safety and it has resulted in a decrease in road crashes.

"The consequence of these actions is that we saw a 10% month-on-month decline in accidents in January 2025 compared with January 2024, and a 25% decline in accidents when one compares February 2025 with February 2024," Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, said on Thursday.

As part of this strategy, the Department of Transport has deployed the National Traffic Police on key routes at month end, deepened cooperation and focused on high-risk areas amongst national, provincial and municipal traffic officers. It also focuses on arresting pedestrians who walk on highways.

During this period 21 282 fines were issued to drivers for speeding, and over 3 000 drivers were arrested for drunk driving during January and February. About 12 000 illegal vehicles were impounded.

The Minister was speaking during the launch of the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign, that is taking place from 20 March to 2 May 2025, under the theme: "It begins with Me".

"We chose this theme because driver and pedestrian behaviour is responsible for 87% of road accidents and fatalities in our country. And so, reducing road fatalities and accidents is the responsibility of each one of us.

"The National Traffic Police, [including] South African Police Services provincial traffic departments, Cross Border Road Traffic Agency, Border Management Agency, the metros and local authorities, will work together to patrol routes leading to Limpopo, KwaZulu Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. High visibility will also be maintained in Gauteng.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have identified the most critical routes across the country requiring additional resources and more focused monitoring over this period," she said.

These include among others, the following:

The N4 Nelspruit;

Mankweng (R71);

Libode on the N2, Mthatha's R61;

Parys (FS), R54;

Harrismith and the N3;

KwaDukuza, N2 in KZN and

N4 Middleburg in Mpumalanga.

Over the next six weeks the department will focus on working with the bus industry to check vehicle roadworthiness and educate drivers on fatigue management ahead of the Easer weekend.

Meetings will also be held with faith-based sector to support safe and appropriate travel arrangements to the big events over the Easter weekend. Taxi ranks will be visited to inspect vehicles and safer driving practices will be promoted.