Mauritius Selected As a Shortlisted Nominee in the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards

20 March 2025
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

Mauritius has been selected as a shortlisted nominee in the 32nd annual World Travel Awards:

Indian Ocean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Beach Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Dive Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Green Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Nature Destination 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Tourist Board 2025

Indian Ocean's Leading Wedding Destination 2025

The international voting window is now open. Votes can be cast by travel professionals, media and the tourism consumers, with the nominee who attracts the most votes in each category announced as the 2025 World Travel Awards winner.

